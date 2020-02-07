Home

Olga A. Hartshorne


1926 - 2020
Olga A. Hartshorne, born on July 1, 1926 in Frackville, PA to Martin and Anna Godzinsky, departed this earth on 02/02/2020 to join her husband, Everett in heaven. Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Everett (Hank) Hartshorne and son, Robert P. Hartshorne, as well as sisters, Patricia Forrest, Jenny Selegrath, Becky Boger, and half brother, Ed Balkiewicz. She is survived by son, James (Lynn) Hartshorne; daughter, Nancy (Robert) Esworthy and sister, Rory Hollinger. Olga is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, who knew her as "Bubba". Olga loved playing the lottery and was affectionately known as "The Lottery Lady" in Manchester. She had a kind heart and loved all animals, especially cats. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter. The family would like to thank the staff at Chapel Hill Retirement Community where she resided the last 9 years, as well as the folks at Summa Care Hospice for her care. Calling hours will be MONDAY, February 10th at 12 p.m. noon until 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Retirement Community, 12200 Strausser St. NW, Canal Fulton, OH immediately followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. There will be private graveside service at Manchester Cemetery. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
