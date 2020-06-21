Olga Sofi Flasco
1927 - 2020
) TOGETHER AGAIN Olga Sofi Flasco (nee Miskalo), age 92, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 after treatment from a fall. She was born on June 21, 1927 in Akron, Ohio. Olga attended Garfield High School and then Hammel Business College. She was a wonderful mother and loving wife, as well as a very talented artist. Olga created beautiful mosaic pictures and crafted handmade dolls. She enjoyed ice skating with her husband of 65 years, the late Palmer, and she was also an avid golfer. Olga loved reading, working on crossword puzzles and word searches. She is survived by her two sons, Gary and Ray (Diana) Flasco. She is also survived by her grandsons, Kevin (Jennifer), Andrew, Matthew (Laura) and her granddaughter, Laura (Tim) Rath, as well as her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Brian, Samuel, Thomas and Paige, and caring nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank her wonderful neighbors, Akron Paramedics, and the very caring staff at Summa Hospital. Per Olga's wishes there will not be any service or calling hours and cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
