Olga "Jean" Vargo



Olga "Jean" Layfield Vargo, 89, passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born October 17, 1929 in Braxton County, W. Va. Jean enjoyed cooking, baking, flower gardening, and vacations across the country. She enjoyed family get-togethers, spoiling her nieces and nephews, and especially spending time with her granddaughter, Amber, and grandpup, Sandy.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Effie Radcliff Layfield; husband, Ernest G. Vargo, whom she had married on December 16, 1955; three infant children, Stephani Jean, Bonnie Sue, and Eugene Ernest; eight siblings, Irene Linch, Pauline Bien, Kathleen Beall, Denver Layfield, Evaleen Davisson, Lester Layfield, Harold Layfield, and Robert Layfield..



She is survived by her sons, Jeff Vargo and Gary (Laura) Vargo; granddaughter, Amber Lynn Vargo; and one brother, Kenneth Layfield; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family members and friends.



Family and friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday, February 25, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with service beginning at 1:30 p.m., Mark Beall officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the March of Dimes, in memory of Jean. Funeral home map, directions, and the Vargo Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Norton



330-825-3633 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary