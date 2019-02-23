|
|
Olga "Jean" Vargo
Olga "Jean" Layfield Vargo, 89, passed away on February 20, 2019.
Family and friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday, February 25, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with service beginning at 1:30 p.m., Mark Beall officiating. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the March of Dimes, in memory of Jean. Funeral home map, directions, and the Vargo Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.
Bacher-Norton
330-825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2019