Olga Yogmour, 83, passed away on October 16, 2019. She was born to the late Gus and Julia Yogmour and lived her entire life in Akron and Cuyahoga Falls. She was a devout Orthodox Christian and the Church was her life. She loved to cook and bake, sharing food and many of her recipes. She cherished her family. Olga was an independent hard-working woman, working her way through college as a student assistant at the Akron Public Library, earning a degree in Education from the University of Akron. While teaching students at Bolich Junior High in the day, she earned a Masters in Library Science Degree from Case Western Reserve University. After graduation, Olga worked as a Librarian at the University of Akron and The Akron Summit County Public Library and at the time of her retirement was the Assistant Director of the Akron Summit County Library System in charge of the Main Branch. Her Father, Gus was of Greek descent and she was raised in and attended the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she loved baking the Holy Bread for many Sunday services, and for many years served on the Church Board, President of the Annunciation Ladies Philoptochos Society, chaired the Annual Grecian Festival which was attended and enjoyed by the entire Akron Community, cooked for many church events and helped to organize a quilting group of women that sewed quilts for the sick in nursing homes and for our military and soldiers injured in battle. Later in life Olga wanted to explore the spiritual and cultural experience from her Mother, Julia's family who immigrated from Nazareth, Palestine and joined St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church where her Grandfather, Solomon Nasir was one of the Founding Fathers. She was older and did not have the same energy level to take on large church events at St. George but was able to bake Holy Bread for the Sunday Services, and was an active member of the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Women's Association where she shared her recipes and enjoyed the fellowship of the women while hosting baking classes and luncheons. Olga is survived by her sister, Susan Dye of Stow; brother, Gus (Karen) Yogmour of Akron; many nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces and cousins. In addition to her Father and Mother, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Roy Dye. Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio, where the Trisagion service will take place at 6 p.m., and on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately before the Funeral Service which will be conducted at 11 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, Fr. John Alassaf officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019