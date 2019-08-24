Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Olive A. Wise


1929 - 2019
Olive A. Wise Obituary
Olive A. Wise Olive A. Wise, age 89, passed away on August 21, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Atwater, Ohio, she graduated from Atwater High School and lived in the area all of her life. Olive spent her life being involved with her family and community. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Corky"; brothers, Glenn, Walter and Bob; and sister, Dora, Olive is survived by sons, Gary (Karen), Tom (Katrina), Bill (Rhonda) and Larry (Pamela); daughters, Barbara and Janice Wise; grandchildren, Thomas "T.K." (Katie), Kirsten (Anthony), Karly (Zach), Trevor, Bradley, Rochelle, William, Brittainy and Larry (Amy); several great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Gerry) Lang; sister-in-law, Cathie Lang; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Atwater Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
