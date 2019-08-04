|
|
Olive J. Rayman
TOGETHER AGAIN
Olive J. Rayman, passed away July 30, 2019, at Chapel Hill Community in Canal Fulton at the age of 96. She was born in Akron, Ohio, November 11, 1922, to John and Grace (Taylor) Hockenberry.
She married Carl Rayman June 28, 1941 and together they raised four children. They lived in Akron for many years, moving to Uniontown in 1961. They were married for 73 years, until his passing in August 2014.
Olive was best known for her love of family and her cooking. She enjoyed nothing more than having her family around and feeding them all. She generously shared her favorite recipes with family and friends.
She is survived by their children, Carol (Gene) Houser of Canal Fulton, John (Verna) of Hartville, William (Wanda) and Robert (Ruthie) Rayman all of Uniontown; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by sister-in-law, June Howard of Akron.
The family would like to thank Chapel Hill Community for their care of Mom, especially our favorite nurses; Valerie and Katie. We would also like to thank the nurses from Mercy Hospice, for their help and counseling during this difficult time.
Cremation has taken place and Olive's and Carl's ashes will be buried together at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. There will be a private Military Service for the family.
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, has been entrusted in caring for Olive. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019