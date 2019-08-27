|
Olive Jean Holcomb Jean Holcomb was admired by her friends, cherished by her family and loved by all for touching our lives with smiles, laughter and love. She dried our tears when things got tough, made us laugh when we needed it most and was a constant source of inspiration and wisdom to us all. Born Olive Jean Stauffer, Jean was raised in Wadsworth, Ohio, graduated from Wadsworth High School and married Dale Holcomb, who preceded her in death. She leaves three sons, James (Marti), Richard (Janine) and Craig (Denise); seven grandsons; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Jean worked at Ohio Injector for a few years followed by a 27-year career as a secretary in the Wadsworth School System. Through her retirement years, she kept busy with her favorite pastimes... quilting, cross stitching, card games and time with family and friends. We'll miss her smile, hugs and love, together with her kind, caring and ever-positive spirit. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for family and friends at Wadsworth United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. Lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wadsworth Meals on Wheels, 215 High Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019