Olive Yohey passed away January 17, 2020 three days after her 89th birthday, and a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Ravenswood, WV, she moved to the Akron area in 1950. Olive was an accountant with Firestone for 13 years and quit working to raise her family. She returned to work in 1989 as a custodian with her husband Bob at First Christian Church of Stow. She was known for her immaculate home and worked through the years as a housekeeper and caregiver for many people whom became friends. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge where she served on Women's Fellowship and helped with many funeral and church dinners. Olive was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) in 2001; sisters, Dorothy Cole and Margaret Shaw; brothers, Robert, Jack, Jim, Hal, Bill and Joe Gorrell whom she treasured. She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Kimberly (David) Nott; son, Scott (Jennifer) Yohey; grandsons, Tyler and Connor who were her world; and step-granddaughter, Chelsea Frame. She also will be extremely missed by her grand-dogs Riley and Roxy whom will miss her sneaky treats. She will be greatly missed by loving niece Susan (David) Slaby; dearest friend Barb Gordon, and loyal neighbor Jody DeVaughn; the wonderful friends she made at First Christian Church in Stow and many other family and friends whose life she touched. Loving gratitude to her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Yohey for giving her time, patience and love through this horrible disease. We would also like to thank the staff at Arbors of Stow and Bella Care Hospice. Calling hours will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Friday January 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. David Brumbaugh officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron Blind Center, 325 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44304 or The Millennium Fund for Children of Akron Community Foundation, 345 W. Cedar St., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020