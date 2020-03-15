|
"Chico" Oliver L. Mitchell Sr. "Chico", was born Sept. 8, 1940 in Rome, GA and departed his wonderful life on March 4, 2020 at the blessed age of 79. He worked for the 20th Century Foundry, he also worked at Broadway Wrecking Co, Chrysler Stamping plant Local 894, University Medical Center and Turner Construction Co. Chico was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elzora Mitchell; sisters, Dorothy Colbert, Cora Malone, Jewell Lewis, Lillian Bailey and Louis Allen and grandson, Tino Mitchell. To cherish his memory, he leaves, sons, Oliver L., Jr., Gino and Jackie (Rita) Mitchell all of Akron; daughters, Crystal Carter of Kennesaw, GA, Wendy Carter, Vonetta Wilson and April Mitchell of Akron, OH; stepsons, James, Anthony and Cornelius Lee; brother, Herman Mitchell of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Mammie Lee Mitchell; 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12 p.m. and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Pastor Stacey Jenkins, Officiating. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020