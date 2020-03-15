Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201

Oliver L. Mitchell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver L. Mitchell Sr. Obituary
"Chico" Oliver L. Mitchell Sr. "Chico", was born Sept. 8, 1940 in Rome, GA and departed his wonderful life on March 4, 2020 at the blessed age of 79. He worked for the 20th Century Foundry, he also worked at Broadway Wrecking Co, Chrysler Stamping plant Local 894, University Medical Center and Turner Construction Co. Chico was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elzora Mitchell; sisters, Dorothy Colbert, Cora Malone, Jewell Lewis, Lillian Bailey and Louis Allen and grandson, Tino Mitchell. To cherish his memory, he leaves, sons, Oliver L., Jr., Gino and Jackie (Rita) Mitchell all of Akron; daughters, Crystal Carter of Kennesaw, GA, Wendy Carter, Vonetta Wilson and April Mitchell of Akron, OH; stepsons, James, Anthony and Cornelius Lee; brother, Herman Mitchell of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Mammie Lee Mitchell; 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12 p.m. and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Pastor Stacey Jenkins, Officiating. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -