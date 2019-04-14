Olivia "Liv" Hamey



Olivia "Liv" Hamey, 35, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2019.



She was born April 9, 1984 in Medina, Ohio. She was a graduate of the University of Akron and was employed by Aultman Hospital in Canton as a social worker. Liv was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend to all those lives she touched. Liv will be remembered for the love of her two children, Sadie and Shawn. She was determined and worked hard to provide the best life possible for her children. Liv was a go getter and inspired all who knew her. She loved to shop, travel, cook and go the gym. She loved everything pink. Liv had a vibrant personality and could make anybody laugh with her wittiness.



Liv was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Elna Paintiff; and paternal grandparents, Jack and Alice Hamey. She is survived by her mother, Loni (Keith) Kirkland; father, James Hamey; children, Sadie and Shawn Whitlow; siblings, Mary (Britt) Keen, Andrea (John) Inman, Douglas Hamey, John Lowther; nieces, Gwendolyn and Gabriella Inman; and nephews, Brody and Colton Keen. She also leaves many numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a large family of friends.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment to follow.