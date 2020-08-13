Olivia Yukie, 93, of Akron, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020 and be reunited with her husband, Nick. She was born on September 21, 1926 in Akron. She retired from the State of Ohio, was a Guardian Ad Litem for Summit County Juvenile Court and ran the Church of the Nazarene District Center. She was self-taught in the organ, piano, violin and cello and dedicated her life to the church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her deepest love was the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years (Nick Yukie) and survived by: son, Greg (Dawn) Yukie; daughter, Susan (Rick) Gump; son, Jeff Yukie; grandchildren; Dennis Yukie, Kevin (Charlese) Yukie; Tera (John) Royston; Erin (Kevin) Mason; Nick (Jamie) Gump; Timothy Yukie; Brittany Gump; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Thurman (Judy) Church; sisters, Phyllis (Frank) Laconto; Donna (Jerry) Ehle . Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 12:30 to 1:30. Private services will be held by the family. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Hillside Memorial Park. www.NewcomerAkron.com
