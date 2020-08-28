Olivia Marie Younkin, age 73, of North Canton, formerly of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1946 in Akron. Olivia had a variation of interests and hobbies and was everything from a Girl Scout leader to a hairstylist and later a lunch lady for Springfield Local Schools. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 20 years, Nevin Younkin. Olivia is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy (Dave) Harris; and stepsons, Rob and Todd; grandchildren: Alisha (Patrick), Kayla, Justin, Kelly, Brandon, Robert Jr., Daniel, and Jacob, great-grand daughters, Emma and Kaylee; dearly-loved sister, Jennifer Pressler; a brother; niece, Shelly (Vince); nephew, Chris, and great-nephews, Christopher and Noah. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aultman Palliative Care and Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Olivia's memory to the American Lung Association
. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tallmadge Church of the Nazarene (191 South Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH 44278), with Pastor Karla Maple officiating. Social distancing will apply and all in attendance will be required to wear a face covering. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.