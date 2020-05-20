Ollie Jordan Sr., 83, passed away on May 1, 2020. Friends may call on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 a,m, until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in at a time for viewing. Private services will follow. Services will be live streamed at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com, Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.