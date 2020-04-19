Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Olma D. Stiffler


1928 - 2020
Olma D. Stiffler Obituary
Olma D. Stiffler, 91, of Uniontown, Ohio, has taken her final step and crossed the bridge to eternity, April 16, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on November 13, 1928, daughter of the late George and Amy Jenkins King, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Stiffler and brother, George King, Jr. Cherishing the beautiful memories are those who survive; son, Barry Stiffler of Uniontown and numerous nieces and nephews. Living her life with kindness, she was a devoted advocate to those struggling with disabilities, and was passionate about supporting and sharing her spirit of giving with Weaver Workshop and . Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, Uniontown. A Graveside Service with interment will follow at 11 a.m., East Liberty Cemetery, Akron. A very heartfelt thank you to the caregivers, whose love, patience, kindness, and gentleness was a true blessing to Olma and Barry. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
