Omar "Roy" Salaheddine, devoted husband and father, was called back to Heaven on January 7, 2020. Surrounded by his loving wife and children, Omar passed away peacefully at the age of 79 in Fairlawn, Ohio. Omar was born on October 14, 1940 in Beirut, Lebanon. After marrying the love of his life, Faten, the couple came to America and started their new life and family. Affectionately known in his community as "Roy," Omar successfully owned many businesses in the Akron area over the course of his career, and was beloved and befriended by many along the way. In his spare time, Omar enjoyed traveling, tending to his gardens, and listening to his favorite Lebanese singer, "Sabah". A kind and gentle soul, Omar loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. Omar will forever be remembered for his love and devotion to his wife and children. Omar is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 45 years, Faten Salaheddine; sons, Jimmy O. Salaheddine and Robby O. Salaheddine; daughter, Jenanne Chamberlain; son-in-law, Matthew Chamberlain; grandson, Matthew Chamberlain Jr.; brothers, Yousef and Ali; and sisters: Leila, Mona and Lina; and all his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents; and brothers, Dr. Nagib Salaheddine M.D., Dr. Khaled Salaheddine M.D., and Sleiman Salaheddine. Calling hours for friends and family will be held this Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 3 - 7 p.m. at Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, 44333. A private funeral service will be held by the family at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Omar Salaheddine to ST. JUDE CHILDRENS HOSPITAL, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020