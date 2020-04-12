|
Onaline Coramay Frye was born in Bellville, WV on December 7, 1933 to P.H. and Irene (Cusack) Swain. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1951 and moved to Akron soon after. She met Vernon "Gene" Frye on a blind date in December 1953 and six months later they were married. The loves in her life were Gene (who predeceased her in Nov. 2019); her children, Marcia (Michael) Dupont, Rev. Donald Frye (David Shallow) and David (Sherry) Frye; her grandsons, Zachary (Ashley) Frye and Cameron (Lindsey) Frye; great-grand kids, Evangeline and Grey Frye, and Eloise and Sawyer Frye and brother, P.H. Swain, Jr of Belpre, OH. Onaline was known for her quiet, sweet spirit and regularly welcomed others into their home for a meal or a game night. She and Gene traveled widely and retired to Pinellas Park, FL. She served faithfully over the years as a church treasurer, Sunday School teacher and director and choir member. She loved her church family and God; you would often find her reading her Bible or in prayer for family or friends. A private family service will be held at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel on Friday, April 17, 2020, burial at Hillside Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held in FL at a later date when travel and group size restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearwater First Church of the Nazarene, 1875 Nursery Road, Clearwater, FL 33764 to the food pantry. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020