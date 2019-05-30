Ondrej Kopcok



Ondrej Kopcok, 78, went home to be with his Lord on May 28, 2019.



He was born October 6, 1940 in Bacsky Petrovec, Yugoslavia to the late Ondrej and Suzana Kopcok. He enjoyed soccer, chess, swimming, cooking and gardening. Ondrej was a very hard worker who loved spending time with his family.



Ondrej was preceded in death by his grandson, Janko Sudicki.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Katarina; son, Jaroslav (Jana) Kopcok; daughter; Katarina (Ondrej) Sudicki; brother, Vladimir (Maria) Kopcok; sister, Suzana Slavka; grandchildren, Ondrej, Kristian (Morgan) and Alex Sudicki, and



Sophia Kopcok; great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Kristian Jr.; as well as many other family members and friends.



Calling hours will be held at Norton Apostolic Church, 3816 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn.



Church map, directions, and the Kopcok Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home website.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2019