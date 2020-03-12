|
WADSWORTH -- Opal A. Iafelice, 94, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born November 1, 1925, in Berkey, Ohio to the late Amos and Merle Ford. Mrs. Iafelice was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ. Mrs. Iafelice was a graduate of Bowling Green State University where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. After graduation she taught at Hudson High School for four years and then worked with her husband, Jim at Jim's Place in Lodi and Cook's Drive-In, in Wadsworth, home of the real "Galley Boy". She was very active in the Wadsworth community especially with the Pink Ladies and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, James on May 8, 2010 and grandson, Bobby Iafelice. Opal is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Sharon Iafelice of Florida; daughter, Christine Iafelice and son-in-law, Toby Butt of Medina; granddaughter, Dr. Erica Iafelice of Chicago and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HillairdRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020