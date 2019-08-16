|
Opal Frances Wertz WADSWORTH -- Opal Frances Wertz, 97, of Wadsworth, OH, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1922 in Chippewa Twp., OH to the late Nathan Edward Burger and Gladys Ione Burger (Rohrer). Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; son, Robert; her sisters, Viola, Maxine, Eunice and Barbara; and brother, Dwayne. She is survived by her children, Terry (Cherrill), Jim (Carol), Karen, Kenneth, Cindy (Steve); 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Opal enjoyed homemaking, sewing, babysitting grandchildren and watching their sporting games, flowers, gardening, board games, baking and traveling with her family. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 330-334-1501 hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019