Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Wertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Frances Wertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Frances Wertz Obituary
Opal Frances Wertz WADSWORTH -- Opal Frances Wertz, 97, of Wadsworth, OH, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1922 in Chippewa Twp., OH to the late Nathan Edward Burger and Gladys Ione Burger (Rohrer). Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; son, Robert; her sisters, Viola, Maxine, Eunice and Barbara; and brother, Dwayne. She is survived by her children, Terry (Cherrill), Jim (Carol), Karen, Kenneth, Cindy (Steve); 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Opal enjoyed homemaking, sewing, babysitting grandchildren and watching their sporting games, flowers, gardening, board games, baking and traveling with her family. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 330-334-1501 hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now