TOGETHER FOREVER Opal G. Boggs, "the Butterfly Lady," born on September 3, 1933 in Spencer, W. Va., passed away September 6, 2020 in Suffield, Ohio. She was a loving mother, wife and home maker. Opal enjoyed quilting, crafting, and her trips to the thrift store. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clarence C. Boggs Jr.; parents, Manuel M. and Armeda M. (Buck) Bowers; many brothers and sisters. She is survived by children, Brenda (Roger) Beckman, Linda (Dan) Kettering, Belinda "Joey" (John) Cordier and Ricky (Beth) Boggs; beloved sister, Bessie Bowers of Spencer, WV; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will hold a private service at a later time. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.