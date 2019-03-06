Ora Belle Huff (Barnhart)



Ora Belle (Barnhart) Huff, age 99, of Sharpsburg, Ga., formerly of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019.



She was born near Coolville, Ohio on September 2, 1919 to the late Edith Vista (Green) and Henry Wellington Barnhart. She married Robert James Huff June 21, 1942 in Akron. Mrs. Huff was a member of Park United Methodist church since moving to Akron as a teenager.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1989; infant children, James and Paul; sisters, Florence Swain, Doris Conklin, Helen Reitzel, Jane Cherry, Alda (Tommy) Nipper, Nina Bower, Donna Crew; brothers, Ernest Barnhart, Cletus Barnhart and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Huff is survived by her children, Margaret Ann (Tim) Pattison of Sharpsburg, Georgia and Robert Jeffery (Pamela) Huff of Akron; grandchildren, Benjamin Pattison of Raleigh, N.C., Robert James Huff of Akron and Catherine Elizabeth Huff of Cleveland; sister, Garnet King, and sister-in-law Mary Jane Barnhart, both of Wadsworth, and a large extended family of nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ora memory may be made to the at or by calling 1-800-227-2345.



Calling hours will be on Saturday, March 9th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Funeral Service following at 12 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, Ohio. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The full obituary may be read, and memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com