Ora C. Burdette
1928 - 2020
Ora Cathleen "Kate" Burdette, 92, went home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020. She was born January 1, 1928 in Kenna, WV. Kate was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Emmitt, her parents, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son, Steve (Sandi) Burdette and daughter, Sandra Woodby; brother, Paul; sisters, Ruth Burdette, Ruby Herseman and Janet Boggess; grandsons, Dr. Steven (Carrie) Burdette and Timothy (Johnna) Woodby; great-grandchildren, Rylanne, Payton, Hadleigh Burdette; Madelyn, Emmitt, Marin Woodby; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Connect Church, 578 Killian Road, Coventry Twp., Ohio 44319 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with services following, Reverend Larry Knight officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connect Church, c/o Building Fund in memory of Kate. Private interment at Hillside Memorial Park. See www.bacherfuneralhome.com for full obituary information. Condolences and memories can be shared with Kate's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
