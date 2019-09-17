|
|
Ordie Ray Jarvis Ordie Ray Jarvis, 89, of Barberton, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a dedicated family man who showed all those around him the importance of a strong work ethic and unconditional love. He loved going out to eat with family and friends, and under no circumstances was anyone else allowed to pick up the check. He took great pride in his lawn and believed it to be the best in Barberton (he was right). Ordie was born on November 9, 1929, in Braxton County, WV, the second of 10 children born to Earl and Caroline (Hall) Jarvis. As a young man, he joined the United States Army and served his country with pride in the Korean War. He married Nellie Carr on October 25, 1953, and they moved to Ohio to begin their life together. He started his dedicated career at Columbia Chemical, later known as PPG, where he worked for 32 years. With a seemingly endless supply of energy, he worked all the overtime he could to give his family a good life. He retired from PPG in 1985, but retirement was a little too boring for him, so he worked seasonal construction for Cavanaugh Building Corporation for several more years. Always a skilled carpenter, his favorite hobby was woodworking in his garage. He crafted more lanterns, clocks, tables, trunks, and rocking chairs than can be counted. A "made by OJ" trademark was the highest sign of quality. Over the years, his front porch became the gathering place for friends, family, and neighbors. While he was a quiet man who listened much more than he spoke, he was thrilled to host the evening meeting of the minds that featured spirited discussion, an abundance of laughter, and numerous dog treats for Lucy, his beloved "Grand Dog." He was preceded in death by Nellie, after 50 years of marriage, in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Charles Thornton, sisters Anna Stump, Merle Fox, Margil Sharpes, and Jessie Bishop. He is survived by son Steven Jarvis of Moundsville, WV, daughter Cheryl (Tony) Catalanotto of New Franklin, grandchildren Stacey Beery of Wooster, Charles (Marie) Thornton of Hoboken, NJ, Sarah Jarvis of Moundsville, WV, great-grandson Bryce Beery of Wooster, sisters Inez Frame and Ellen Jenkins of WV, and brothers Earl Jr. (Goldie), Lester, and Steve (Audra) Jarvis of WV. Also left to mourn his passing are dear friends Audrel Brown, Ron Cline, Ed "Sonny" Hughes, Stan Funk, Judy Taliercio, and Aggie Williams. Ordie's funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Fred Webb officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW #3383. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's at .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019