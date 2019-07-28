|
|
Oreos "Or"
Edward Williams
Oreos "Or" Edward Williams, 87, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
A resident of Manchester since 1964, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
Survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores; son, Mike (Marti), Jeff (Jill) and Craig (Jen); grandchildren, Amy, Jared, Jenna and Calli; great-grandson, Lucas; brother, Sam; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Inurnment with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio on Friday, August 16th at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019