Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Oreos Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oreos Edward Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oreos "Or"

Edward Williams

Oreos "Or" Edward Williams, 87, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

A resident of Manchester since 1964, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores; son, Mike (Marti), Jeff (Jill) and Craig (Jen); grandchildren, Amy, Jared, Jenna and Calli; great-grandson, Lucas; brother, Sam; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Inurnment with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio on Friday, August 16th at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oreos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now