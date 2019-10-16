|
BARBERTON -- Oris B. Metz, 89, passed away October 14, 2019. Oris was born in Spencer, W. Va. and had been a Barberton resident most of his life. He retired from P.P.G. Industries after 39 years as a repairman. Oris was a member of Grace Church-South Campus. He was also in a traveling quartet for many years as a bass singer. Most important though, Oris was a hard worker and made sure he took care of his entire family. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Julie McCrory; and three brothers and seven sisters; He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean A.; daughters, Diane Chaney and Connie Metz; grandchildren, Anthony (Lindsey) Chaney and Stephen (Shannon) Chaney; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Grace, Gabrielle, Thomas and Adriana. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019