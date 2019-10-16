Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oris Metz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oris B. Metz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oris B. Metz Obituary
BARBERTON -- Oris B. Metz, 89, passed away October 14, 2019. Oris was born in Spencer, W. Va. and had been a Barberton resident most of his life. He retired from P.P.G. Industries after 39 years as a repairman. Oris was a member of Grace Church-South Campus. He was also in a traveling quartet for many years as a bass singer. Most important though, Oris was a hard worker and made sure he took care of his entire family. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Julie McCrory; and three brothers and seven sisters; He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jean A.; daughters, Diane Chaney and Connie Metz; grandchildren, Anthony (Lindsey) Chaney and Stephen (Shannon) Chaney; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Grace, Gabrielle, Thomas and Adriana. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now