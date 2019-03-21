Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
Ripley, WV
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Parsons Cemetery
Gay, WV
View Map
Orma "June" Parsons

Orma "June" Parsons passed away on March 19, 2019. She was born May 8, 1932, to the late Whitmer and Bernice Casto in Ripley, W. Va. She retired as a secretary from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in 1988. June loved golfing, bowling, and tending to her flowers. She attended all her family's sporting activities, including out-of-state tournaments.

June was preceded in death by her half-sister, Betty. June is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edwin; sons, Steve and Kevin (Pam) Parsons; grandchildren; Colleen, Rick, Lisa, Matt, Brandon, and Sarah; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; half-sister, Brenda (James) Witt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. An additional visitation will take place at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, W. Va. on Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Parsons Cemetery in Gay, WV immediately following. Condolences and memories can be shared with June's family at the funeral home website.

330-825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
