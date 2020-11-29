1/1
Oscar Gross
Oscar Gross, born September 26th, 1948, passed away on November 24th, 2020. He was born in Gailnau, Germany and immigrated to the United States with his parents and sister in 1953. Oscar served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam War as part of The Walking Dead (1st Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division) and was a Purple Heart recipient. In 1968 he met his future wife Christine (Points) whom he married two years later October 16, 1971. In 1981 their only son was born. He spent most of his life working everyday with his wife establishing and building the family business which is now proudly run by his son. He loved watching Westerns and Sci-Fi movies, woodworking and working in his yard. He was preceded in death by his mother Hulda, father Michael, and half sisiter Lydia. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Christine, son Jason (Susan); brother Edgar (Heidi); sister Trudy and half brother in Germany, Nickolas; and his beloved puppy Tessa. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carlson Funeral Home and Cremation, 3477 Medina Road, Medina Ohio 44256. According to his wishes he has asked for no services. Online condolences at Carlsonfunerals.com.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Medina
3477 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
(330) 722-5888
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
The Carlson Family
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
BessieMurphy
November 28, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
November 27, 2020
Thank you for your service Sir.
