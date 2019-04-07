|
Othel "O" L. Bennett
Othel "O" L. Bennett, 67, passed away after battling with cancer on Monday, April 1, 2019.
He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1970. "O" loved his family and friends, he would do anything for anyone...he'd give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed all the deer hunting trips to West Virginia with many of his family members and friends.
"O" will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his sons, Cole and Nick; survived by his wife, Deborah; daughter, Stacey (Jim) Harshbarger; grandchildren, Cole II, Payton, Bella and Makayla, Dana, Griffin, Madison and Trevin; along with other family members and many friends.
Following "O's" wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019