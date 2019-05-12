Home

Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
OTTO Joseph Piskac IV

OTTO Joseph Piskac IV Obituary
Otto "Joe"

Joseph Piskac, IV

Otto Joseph Piskac, IV "Joe", age 34, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Angie (nee Lusher); loving father of Easton and Hailey; cherished son of Otto J., III and Carla (nee Burrows); grandson of Otto J., Jr.; step-father of Madisen Murphy (fiance Matt Krystosik); step-grandfather of Charlotte Krystosik; loving nephew, cousin, and friend of many.

Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION ON MONDAY, FROM 4 to 8 p.m. Joe's funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
