|
|
Otto "Joe"
Joseph Piskac, IV
Otto Joseph Piskac, IV "Joe", age 34, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Angie (nee Lusher); loving father of Easton and Hailey; cherished son of Otto J., III and Carla (nee Burrows); grandson of Otto J., Jr.; step-father of Madisen Murphy (fiance Matt Krystosik); step-grandfather of Charlotte Krystosik; loving nephew, cousin, and friend of many.
Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION ON MONDAY, FROM 4 to 8 p.m. Joe's funeral services will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019