Paivi H.Tripp (Penttila), age 70, passed away May 1st, 2019, in the loving company of her daughters, Minna Malajikian (Koko) and Leena Blatt (Jason). At the age of 16, Paivi left her homeland of Finland for the United States, as a foreign exchange student in Wilmington, Delaware. She would continue a lifelong relationship with her American mother, Phyllis Maynard and family. Two years later, Paivi met her future husband, Jeff Tripp (deceased May 1, 2016), while traveling in Amsterdam. The couple married in 1968 and settled in Akron, Ohio.



At the University of Akron, Paivi earned a BA in History while teaching American Urban Studies in the Technical College. She and Jeff formed many close friendships at the University; namely Wayne Baker and his family, and Laura Malhotra. Paivi went on to earn a Master's degree in Public Administration, which would prove useful to her 30 year career at NASA Lewis Research Center. In 2007, Paivi retired as the Deputy Division Chief Officer of Procurement; being the top female officer at NASA. Outside of her career, Paivi's focus was always family, home, and community. Most notably, Paivi was a reading tutor to underprivileged children, volunteered at the Akron International Institute and Bath Church, and spoke to medical students about Ovarian Cancer, the disease that she lived fervently with and ardently fought until her death.



She was an active member of the Democratic Party, Akron Pilots Club, and Lovely Ladies survivors group led by Reverend Maureen Webber. She was even-tempered, accepting, and peaceful. Paivi will be remembered for her love of nature, gardening, reading, cooking, swimming, and traveling; especially with her sister-in-law, Tuula Penttila, and dear friends, Laura and Kathy Buzzi.



Paivi is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Lillian Blatt, and Andrew Malajikian; brothers, Matti, Sipi, Tapani, and Hannu Penttila, and many nieces and nephews in Finland. She will be forever missed by her family, friends, and two dogs, Molly and Tippie.



A memorial service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st at 11 a.m., at the Bath Church, United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron, OH 44333, with Rev. Daniel Doty officiating. Burial will be private.



