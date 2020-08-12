Pamela Doretta D'Elia, 64, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020. Pam was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1956 to the late Joseph and Eloise (Gregg) Swann, Sr. Pam grew up in Dayton, Ohio where she attended Fairview High School. Upon graduation from Aquanas High School (Detroit, MI), Pam attended The Ohio State University. Her first career was as a dental assistant before she transitioned into banking. Pam's gift and passion for performing arts was evident in her numerous singing and acting performances to include church, school local theatre, TV, and a multitude of vocal accomplishments. Pam was known for her beautiful singing voice. In addition to her parents; Pam was preceded in death by her beloved son, Shomari Jackson and brother, Joseph Swann, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing her sons, Michael (Amber) D'Elia and Ross D'Elia; sister, DeAna Jo (Al) Vivian of Atlanta; granddaughters, Rayonna, Rowyn, Alessa, and Eliana; and a host of family and friends. Pam's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton, Rd. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.