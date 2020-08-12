1/1
Pamela Doretta D'Elia
1956 - 2020
Pamela Doretta D'Elia, 64, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020. Pam was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1956 to the late Joseph and Eloise (Gregg) Swann, Sr. Pam grew up in Dayton, Ohio where she attended Fairview High School. Upon graduation from Aquanas High School (Detroit, MI), Pam attended The Ohio State University. Her first career was as a dental assistant before she transitioned into banking. Pam's gift and passion for performing arts was evident in her numerous singing and acting performances to include church, school local theatre, TV, and a multitude of vocal accomplishments. Pam was known for her beautiful singing voice. In addition to her parents; Pam was preceded in death by her beloved son, Shomari Jackson and brother, Joseph Swann, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing her sons, Michael (Amber) D'Elia and Ross D'Elia; sister, DeAna Jo (Al) Vivian of Atlanta; granddaughters, Rayonna, Rowyn, Alessa, and Eliana; and a host of family and friends. Pam's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton, Rd. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
