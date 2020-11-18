NORMAL, Ill. -- Pamela A. Hall, 74, of Normal, Ill., formerly of Seville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, surrounded by her children. Pam was born May 17, 1946, to Richard and Eva McMurray in Akron, Ohio. She married Allan W. Hall on June 14, 1968, in Akron, Ohio. They were married for 46 years and were each other's biggest fans. Allan preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Gerald Vernotzy; brother-in-law, Earl Singleton; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Betty Wright. Pam was the loving mother to Beth (Michael) Shook of Morton, Ill. and Dale (Margaret) Hall of Bloomington, Ill. She was the proud grandmother to Regan Hall of Chicago, Cailin Hall of Bloomington and Cameron, Molly and Amanda Shook of Morton. She is survived by her sister, Michele Vernotzy, of Wadsworth, Ohio and Kristi (Carl) Perry of Seville, Ohio. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Hope Singleton, of Glendale, Ariz. and several nieces and nephews. Pam graduated from Ellet High School in 1964 and attended The University of Akron and obtained an undergraduate degree in Business Education. In 1988. She earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from The University of Akron. After being at home with her children for a few years, she returned to work as the secretary to the Superintendent of General McLane Schools in Edinboro, Pennsylvania from 1977 - 1981. After moving to Ohio, she worked at the University of Akron in several roles and her last job was as the Assistant Registrar to the University. Pam retired from Akron U in 1992. Pam was a huge fan of Ohio State athletics and enjoyed using modern technology to listen to football games, music, books and Bible studies. She was a member of Seville United Methodist Church for over 30 years and was a member of the 2X2's Couples Group and the United Methodist Women. Pam loved her time helping in any way she could with the church annual Bazaar and Turkey Dinner. Most recently, she was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal. Pam faced several challenges in life with the most difficult being the loss of her sight in 1987. She handled the disability with humor, grace, and most importantly, a very strong faith. She raised her children in a Christian home and they in turn are raising theirs in the same manner. This is the attribute she was the most proud of and her legacy will be forever remembered as a strong Christian woman. Isaiah 40:31 But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on the wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at Seville United Methodist Church in Seville, Ohio. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling local arrangements. Murray Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Seville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Seville United Methodist Church, 74 W. Main Street, Seville, Ohio 44273 in Pam's name. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.