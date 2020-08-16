) Pamela Harvey, 71, of Akron, Ohio passed away on August 13, 2020 due to complications of cancer. Pam worked for both General Electric and Venture Lighting in Twinsburg for many years as a skilled technician. Pam truly loved her family, which included her several dogs. She enjoyed reading the daily paper, watching old movies, and historical documentaries. In her earlier years, she enjoyed rooting for the Miami Dolphins, but later became a Browns fan. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Barbara Gerdes, and sister, Cindy Jo Cook. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Samantha Harvey; son, Matthew Harvey; sisters, Kim Gerdes and Vanessa (Craig) Jones; loving grandsons, Kurtis and Keith Holcomb; nephews, Jonathan Williams, Justin (Jamie) Booth, Eric Browne, and grandniece, Aubri. Cremation has taken place and per Pam's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. Special thanks to Alter Care in Hudson, for tending to Pam's end of life care. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society, 330.564.1213