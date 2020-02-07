Home

Pamela J. Averill Obituary
Pamela J. Averill, 66, of Colfax, NC, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at a later date. A native of Morgantown, WV, Pam was the wife of Thomas L. "Tom" Averill and the daughter of the late, Godfrey Wotring and Mary Smith Wotring, who survives. Survivors include her husband, Tom, of the home; children, Kimberly Sparks of Barberton, OH, Jason Ritenour and wife, Lisa of Houston, TX, Jeremy Ritenour and wife, Vanessa of Dallas, TX, and Janet Short and husband, Dana of Norton, OH; several grandchildren; mother, Mary Smith Wotring of Akron, OH; brother, Sonny Wotring and wife, Betty of Dallas, NC; and sister, Brenda Burbridge and husband, David of Akron, OH. In addition to her father, Pam was preceded in death by her son, Dan Averill. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Cancer Association or to the s Project.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
