Pamela J. Chisholm, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.



She was born on June 14, 1941, the daughter of John and Verna Knupp Seman, who preceded her in death. Also preceding Pam were her sister Phyllis, and son Patrick.



Pam will be deeply missed by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Chisholm, daughters Christy (Tom) Breiding and Danielle Bashlor, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, siblings Patricia, John, and Verna Jean (Thom), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and beloved dog, Angus.



She was a talented crafter, showing her creations at craft shows. Early in life, Pam enjoyed showing dogs and going dog sledding. At one time, she was an accomplished water skier, and, at the age of 70, tried her hand at sky-diving with her niece, Ann. Pam was an amazing cook, and her greatest joy was supporting and spending time with her grandchildren in all their endeavors.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, with special thanks to Deborah French, for her outstanding care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305, from 1 - 3 p.m., with a service immediately following.