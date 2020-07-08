Pamela Kay Cole, Sunrise: 6/29/1959 - Sunset: 6/29/2020, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Pamela (affectionately known as Pam or Pammie) was born and raised in Akron, Ohio on June 29, 1959, to John Jr. and Gwendolyn Bryant. Pam graduated from Akron East High School, class of 1977. She attended Kent State University and then decided to pursue full-time employment. Pam worked several jobs over the course of her lifetime. She started working at the sweet age of 16 at the A&P Grocery Store. Pam was a dedicated employee, who worked in retail, radio, mentoring children, and the UAW. She retired from Chrysler Twinsburg Stamping Plant after 15 years of service, at which time she moved to Michigan with her husband Randy. Pam returned to Akron to continue her medical care and to be near family and friends. Pam accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at First Apostolic Faith Church many years ago. She attended Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan. Pam loved the Lord and praised Him to the very end. Her favorite scripture was John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Pam leaves to cherish her loving memory, devoted husband, Randy Cole; parents, John Jr. and Gwendolyn Bryant; daughter, Lisa (Larry) Jacobs; son, John (Ciara) Morgan; daughters, Bethany (Sidney) Richards, Charity Cole (Michael), and Adrienne Cole; grandchildren, Tayia, Taylyn, Ethan, Messiah, Amiyah, Mariah, Savanah, Sidney III, Christopher, Cayden, and Derick. Pam is also survived by sister, Tracie (Cedric) Sommerville; brother, Ronnie Bryant; sister-in-law, Rema Cole; brothers-in-law, Trill Cole and Ray (Jackie) Cole; nephews, Cedric, Christian, and Coby. Special cousin Sherrie Antoine; special friends Michelle Bostick and Cynthia Forney; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 12:00 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Elder Joseph Lee, Officiant, and Dr. Samuel L. Hampton, II, Bishop-Designate, Eulogist. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery. The procession will form, and condolences may be sent to 790 Danmead Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305. Condolences may also be sent to 33728 Monterra Lane, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. CDC social-distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are required. If you are ill, please do not attend the service as we what to minimize any COVID-19 risks.