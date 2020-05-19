Pamela L. Maze
1947 - 2020
) Pamela L. "Pam" Maze, 72, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1947 in Jackson, Michigan. Preceding her in death is her husband, David Maze. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kimberly (Gregory) Herron and Marnie Maze; grandchildren, David, Jeremy, Amanda, Kayla, and Bridgette; great grandchildren, Andre, Ava, Abel, Noah, Messiah, Jonnah, and the newest member Amelia "Little Millie". Pam was born and raised in Jackson, Michigan; she decided to enlist in the Army on October 28, 1966. She was stationed at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado. While serving, she received the National Defense Service Medal. She met and married her husband on April 10th, 1969 and she was honorably discharged on April 30, 1969, ranked as SP5 (T). After she was discharged, her husband promised her mountains and moved her to Akron, Ohio. The running joke was she is still waiting on those mountains. She then went on to work at St. Thomas as a Nurse's Assistant for 40 plus years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to Nancy at Summa Hospice for the love and kindness she gave to Pam. Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project- https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Private services were held by the family. To leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.
