Pamela Marie Yerkey, 75, of Akron, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 27, 2020 from Congestive heart failure. Pam was born and raised in South Akron in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. She graduated from South High School in 1963. Pam attended cosmetology school and practiced as a hair stylist for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Reca (nee Richardson) O'Donnell; brother, Charles O'Donnell II; infant daughter, Dawn Marie Roberts; and daughter, Karla Marie Wilt. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Duane; brother, Robert (Patty) O'Donnell; children, Loren (Roberta) Yerkey, Dena Roberts, Diane (Scott) Sprankle, Lester (DeLynn) Yerkey, and Matthew (Jennifer) Cannon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In her free time, Pam enjoyed planting and growing flowers to display on her porch, and playing cards with family and friends - especially the "Biddy" Club. Per Pam's wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.