1/1
Pamela Marie Yerkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Marie Yerkey, 75, of Akron, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 27, 2020 from Congestive heart failure. Pam was born and raised in South Akron in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. She graduated from South High School in 1963. Pam attended cosmetology school and practiced as a hair stylist for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Reca (nee Richardson) O'Donnell; brother, Charles O'Donnell II; infant daughter, Dawn Marie Roberts; and daughter, Karla Marie Wilt. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Duane; brother, Robert (Patty) O'Donnell; children, Loren (Roberta) Yerkey, Dena Roberts, Diane (Scott) Sprankle, Lester (DeLynn) Yerkey, and Matthew (Jennifer) Cannon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In her free time, Pam enjoyed planting and growing flowers to display on her porch, and playing cards with family and friends - especially the "Biddy" Club. Per Pam's wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved