Northwest Ave Church of Christ
737 Northwest Ave
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
The Northwest Ave. Church
737 Northwest Ave
Tallmadge, OH
Pamela Matthews Obituary
Pamela (Hicks) Matthews

1951-2019.

Our beloved Pam has passed on. Wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. She battled cancer but the Lord decided to give her rest.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 5 p.m. at The Northwest Ave. Church at 737 Northwest Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers Pam requested donations be made to her church or Silber in Cleveland, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
