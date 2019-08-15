|
Pamela Roberts (nee Gormely) Pamela Roberts (nee Gormely), passed peacefully at her home in Hudson, Ohio on August 9th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Brian; daughters, Linda Steed (David Zavodny), Julie Stout (Greg Stout) and Sarah Farrell (David Farrell); grandchildren, Emma and Jessica Stout, Carley, David and Nick Farrell, and Harrison and Alex Steed; also her brother, Derek; and sisters, Janet and Hazel. She was born in Birmingham, UK on March 8th, 1937 but spent much of her childhood in Jersey, Channel Islands and moved back to Birmingham when she was 17. She met and married Brian Roberts at Erdington Parish Church in 1961. In 1980, she emigrated with her husband and children to the U.S. where they settled in Hudson. She was blessed to have grown old with all her children and grandchildren living locally. She was a dutiful and loving wife and housewife, who loved her garden. A memorial will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. Monday, August 19th at Blessing-Hine Funeral Home, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Hospice of Western Reserve www.hospicewr.org to whom we are grateful for their excellent care and attention through her long and protracted illness.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019