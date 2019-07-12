Pamela S. Burns



Pamela S. Burns, 66, of Cook Forest/Leeper, PA, passed from this earth to eternal peace on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 as a result of complications from chemo induced cardiomyopathy.



Born in Barberton, OH on April 19, 1953, she was the daughter of Mary Lipford and the late Carl Lipford, who preceded her in death in 2017.



On July 16, 1976, Pam married her best friend and love of her life, Thomas J. Burns. They shared 42 years of wedded bliss. In her younger years, Pam worked for The Akron Clinic. In 1983, Pam and Tom moved to Cook Forest and along with her parents, they opened Cook Forest Fun Park. Pam loved her business, working alongside her husband and raising her family. She was beyond proud that her children and grandchildren were her next-door neighbors.



All who knew Pam knew the truest, kindest, and gentlest woman. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother whose passion in her life was her family whom she put before everything else. Pam embraced every moment with her husband, three children and her most prized possessions, her eight grandchildren. Pam made everyone around her feel loved and welcome. She was a great inspiration to all as she battled many health ailments throughout her life.



Left to cherish her and carry on her legacy are husband, Tom; son Bryan (Nicole) Burns, daughter, Jessica (JJ) Karg, and son, Andy (Erin) Burns; her beloved grandchildren, Ethan and Makenna Burns, Owen, Alayna and Sadie Karg, and Sophia, Aubree, and Annabelle Burns. Along with her mother, Mary, she is survived by brothers, Brent (Sherry) and Brian (Peggy) Lipford.



Pam was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents Ernie and Nell Frymier, who were the light of her life, nephews Josh Lipford, Kelly Burton, Patrick Burns, and her niece Gia Fridley.



In her final days she was cared for by the amazing staff of UPMC Presbyterian Cardiac ICU. The compassion and love they showed to her and her family was amazing and will never be forgotten.



A celebration of Pam's life will be held Monday, July 15th 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor William Felmlee as officiant. After the funeral service family and friends will gather at the Cook Forest Fun Park.



Pam would be honored if memorial contributions in her name were made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044 or at abcf.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at: borlandensmingerfh.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019