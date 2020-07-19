1/1
Pamela S. Rowland
1972 - 2020
) Pamela S. Rowland, 47, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Pamela was born Sunday, August 20, 1972 in Reading, Pa. She resided most of her life in Reading, Pa, Akron, Ohio and Warner Robins, Ga area. She served in the US Airforce for 12 years active duty then with the Dept. of Defense as a Security Specialist. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Pamela is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred F. Slichter (Wilkerson). She is survived by her father, Ronald M. (Sherry) Slichter; brother, Ronnie L. (Julie) Burrell; sister, Cyndy L. (David Jr.) Beal; nephews, David L. (Kara) Beal, III and Ronnie L. Burrell, Jr.; nieces, Tonnie L. Beal and Jessica L. Burrell; great-nephew, Eli D. Cubra; beloved pet, Jackson; and many loving family and friends. Graveside Service and Burial will be Saturday, July 25 at 12 noon at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333 with Rev. Rich Ferris, Celebrant and Firestone VFW Post 3383 conducting military rites. Visitation will be 1 HOUR PRIOR TO SERVICE TIME at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to National Veterans Foundation Suicide Prevention at www.NVF.org. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Pamela's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Hennessy Bagnoli Funeral Home Inc.
