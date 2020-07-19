) Pamela S. Rowland, 47, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Pamela was born Sunday, August 20, 1972 in Reading, Pa. She resided most of her life in Reading, Pa, Akron, Ohio and Warner Robins, Ga area. She served in the US Airforce for 12 years active duty then with the Dept. of Defense as a Security Specialist. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Pamela is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred F. Slichter (Wilkerson). She is survived by her father, Ronald M. (Sherry) Slichter; brother, Ronnie L. (Julie) Burrell; sister, Cyndy L. (David Jr.) Beal; nephews, David L. (Kara) Beal, III and Ronnie L. Burrell, Jr.; nieces, Tonnie L. Beal and Jessica L. Burrell; great-nephew, Eli D. Cubra; beloved pet, Jackson; and many loving family and friends. Graveside Service and Burial will be Saturday, July 25 at 12 noon at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333 with Rev. Rich Ferris, Celebrant and Firestone VFW Post 3383 conducting military rites. Visitation will be 1 HOUR PRIOR TO SERVICE TIME at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to National Veterans Foundation Suicide Prevention at www.NVF.org
