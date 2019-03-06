Pamela Sadie Vaughn



In Loving Memory



Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Friend



Pamela Sadie Vaughn went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019 at the age of 70.



Her husband, Carroll Paul Vaughn; parents, Dennis and Dorothy Woods; brothers, Willie and Jerry Woods; and sister, Shelby Smith, preceded Pamela in death.



Her loving companion, Larry Overstreet, Baby girl and Sissy survive Pam. Her son, Matthew Overstreet; daughter-in-law, Angela Overstreet; the beat of her heart and light of her eye granddaughter, Payton Overstreet; son, Keith Overstreet of Tennessee, son, Mark Overstreet of Michigan and daughter-in-law, Jamie; and her dear friends, Linda Hunt, Mary Sterling and Karen Overstreet lovingly remember Pam. Pamela is also survived by her brother, Everett Woods and sister-in-law Bonnie, brother, Raymond Woods and sister-in-law Rodica; sister, Hazel Custer, sister, Alta Rogers, sister, Patty Mothersbaugh and brother-in-law Ronnie, sister, Brenda Triola and brother-in-law Nick, sister, Nancy Beachy and brother-in-law, Harold, sister Rose Ukrainiec and brother-in-law Jake and countless grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Pamela was born in Akron, Ohio on October 12, 1948 to Dennis and Dorothy Woods. She retired after 18 years of service at Akron General Medical Center. Pam spent her life caring for others selflessly and touched the hearts of many. Heaven has gained another angel and the night sky another star.



Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again.



Friends and family may gather on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery.



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary