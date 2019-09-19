Home

Pansy M. Michael


1932 - 2019
Pansy M. Michael Obituary
Pansy M. Michael (Butler) Pansy M. Michael (Butler), age 86, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Born in North Carolina, she lived in the Akron area for most of her life. Pansy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Johnnie and Vista Butler, Pansy was preceded in death by her husband, Warren G. Michael; sisters, Hassie, Viola, Francis and Mary Lee; brother, Howard; daughter, Kathy Vorhes; son-in-law, Scott Vorhes; granddaughter, Kara Vorhes; grandson, Scott Vorhes; and daughter-in-law, Sheree Michael. She is survived by her sons, Warren A., Wayne and Wade; daughter, Robin (Jim) Lucco; grandchildren, Chasity, Ashlee, Nicole, Brittany, Stephanie and Kyle; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Following the visitation, a procession will proceed to Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 for a Graveside Service and burial. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
