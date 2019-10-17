Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
New Concepts
1507 Copley Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Parthenia Woodard
Parthenia Woodard

Parthenia Woodard


1953 - 2019
Parthenia Woodard Obituary
Parthenia Woodard, 66, of Akron, passed away on September 29, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1953 in Akron, Ohio and was a life long resident. She was a housewife and loving mother. Parthenia was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Woodard; mother, Sallie Roland; father, Earl Stevens; and sister, Eileen Morrow. She is survived by her children, son, Olando Reed, daughters, Shovon Woodard and Joy Strickland; grandchildren, O'Neal, Ahmean, Isaiah, and Jentyl; brothers, Gerald Reed, Walter Reed, Andre and Inez Reed, and Austin Roland, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Concepts, 1507 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., Rev Fred Lester officiating. Condolences, in lieu of flowers and donations, may be sent to Shovon Woodard at 3871 W. 118th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44111 or Olando Reed at 575 Anderson Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
