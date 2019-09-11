|
Pasquale "Pat rick" J. Valerio Patrick J. Valerio, 96, passed on into his heavenly father's arms peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Carovilli, Italy, Patrick, known for his good cheer, kindness and honorability, had lived in the Akron area for most all of his life. Curtailing his Akron University studies in musicto enter the armed services, he then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired in 1980 from the U.S. Postal Service with 33 years of service. He was also known for his love of gardening, painting and served long singing base in the choir at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, along with his wife. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Donato and Domenicuccia; sister, Mary; brother, John and all of his brothers and sisters-in-law. Patrick is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Virginia; daughter, Gina Marie V. Fleming of Florida; son, Richard D. Valerio of Akron; grandchildren, Chase Patrick V. Fleming, Chase's wife, Kristin and Christian Robert Fleming all of Florida, and many precious nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, (TODAY), September 11, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron. OH with Father Edward Burba officiating. Interment will follow mass at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow for close family and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019