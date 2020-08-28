Pasquale Spano, 74, passed away August 26, 2020. Pasquale was born on July 6, 1946 in San Vito, Italy to the late Rinaldo and Maria Spano. He moved to Switzerland, then Canada and finally settled in Akron in the early 1970s to join his family. He worked most of his life for Vito Gironda Construction. After his retirement he enjoyed adventures with his family as they hunted for the best sausage, cheese, cookies and Italian food in Northeast Ohio. He also enjoyed his walks at Chapel Hill Mall, tending to his garden and making sausage with his family. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren who called him Papa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marisa Spano; brothers, Frank and Ralph. Pasquale is survived by his son, Rinaldo (Angela) Spano; daughter, Andrea Spano; grandchildren, Giuseppe and Ava; brother, Vito (Ann) Spano; sister, Rosanne (Bruce) Boveington; sisters-in-law, Fran Spano, Anne Spano; aunts, Mary Gironda, Maria Gironda; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, with Fr. Michael Matusz officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278.