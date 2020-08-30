Pat Goodrich, of Fairlawn, became Heaven's newest angel on August 28, 2020. She was born May 20, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to Art and Alice Massey. Pat married Glenn Goodrich, July 20, 1946. She lived in her home on Smith Road for 67 years. She was Mom to: Bill (Sue) Goodrich, Bobbie (Cal) Davis and Glenn (Anne) Goodrich; Pat was Grandma to: Bill (Kate) Goodrich, Amy (Adam) Mezzacapo, Cal (Tina) Davis, Jessica (Ron) Davis, Craig (Makenzie) Davis, Josh Goodrich and Mike (Michelle) Goodrich; she was Great Grandma to eleven. Her sister, Dorothy Smith, special niece, Mary Smith, and many nieces and nephews will also cherish memories of Pat. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; great-granddaughter, baby Kate Sprehe Goodrich and sister, Alice Stewart. Pat dedicated her life to caring for others; her children, her husband, when he became ill, a great-uncle for 8 years, her grandchildren for over 25 years, and as a Health Care worker at Rockynol for 20 years, before retiring at the age of 87. She was the Grandma who was there cheering on the sidelines or in the audience of every; soccer, baseball, basketball, football, track, cross-country, dance recital, or band concert she knew about. Other activities that kept her active within the community were; the Richfield Alumni, Roller Skating in Brunswick until after she was in her 80's. (She and her husband went dancing frequently, then when he passed away, she had her ballroom gowns made into roller-skating skirts.) Pat was also treasurer for Copley's Past-Officer's Club for many years. Last but not least, she volunteered for over 15 years in Bobbie's First Grade classroom at Sharon Elementary. We wish to thank the staff at The Inn at Coal Ridge for their compassionate care during the last year. We also want to thank Dr. Esterle and the entire staff of 2 South at Cleveland Clinic-Medina Hospital for the extraordinary care they provided for Mom and our Families. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there was a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make a tax-deductible donation in honor of Pat Goodrich to either; Highland Community Support Network, 4684 Ridge Road, Wadsworth, OH 44281 OR Sharon Center United Methodist Church, PO Box 239, Sharon Center, OH 44274. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)