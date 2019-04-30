Pat J. Gallagher



Pat Gallagher, 83, of Uniontown, died peacefully at home April 26, 2019. He was born November 20, 1935 as the son of Henry and Thelma (Wheeler) Gallagher.



After retiring from Goodyear after 41 years of service, Pat, being quite musical, shared his talents with thousands of fans over the course of 67 years. Trained in classical piano, Pat switched gears to follow one of his passions: Rock & Roll. He began playing keyboard with "Eugene and The Cyclones" at the age of 16 and even played with David Allen Coe (Tony Coe) in the 1950s. He ended his days playing with "The Prowlers", a group he put together in 2006 . They played over 400 gigs and his last performance was June 15, 2018, at Goodyear Heights Metro Park sponsored by the Akron Summer Concert Series. Pat suffered a stroke 12 days later and courageously fought his affliction until God called him home. Pat's other passions were cars, especially hot rods! He loved the beauty and sound of a newly furnished '34 Ford and his beloved 2014 Mustang Shelby. Not only would he play at car shows, he would bring home trophies from the car competition. Pat loved watching the Cincinnati Bengals and any other team that had Paul Brown's legacy involved.



In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol, and daughter, Kim. Pat is survived by his son, Kirby (Pam) Gallagher; grandchildren, Cassandra (Joe) Mitchen, Lee (Christa) Gallagher, four grandchildren, four step grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren, three step great-great grandchildren; a sister, Sherry (Dave) Warden, and niece Shannon. He will be deeply missed by his best friends, Lilly the Yorkie and a tag-along named Izzie.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. May 2, 2019 at Adams Mason Memorial Chapel and Crematory, 791 E Market St., Akron. A short service will follow for friends and family to celebrate the life of this wonderful and unique man. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186